Murdoch House: Attendance Allowance, are you missing out?

Sit down with a cuppa and make sure you’re not missing out on Attendance Allowance

Am I eligible?

Attendance Allowance is available to anybody 65 and over with physical or mental disabilities and who need help with washing, dressing or eating. You are eligible if you pay for your care in a care home.

Attendance Allowance isn’t means tested so your finances won’t be checked to work out if you’re entitled. To claim, you don’t need to be receiving assistance already you just need to show that you will benefit from it.

You are NOT eligible if…

• you already receive PIP (Personal Independence Payment)

• you receive DLA (Disability Living Allowance)

• you live in a care home and the local authority already contributes to your costs Attendance Allowance will only be paid for the first 28 days).

The amount of Attendance Allowance you get depends on whether you need help day or night or both day and night. Payments are calculated weekly and usually paid every 4 weeks.

For more help on how to complete your form, visit www.fshc.co.uk/attendanceallowance

or call our friendly team today on: 0118 911 7019



Murdoch House Care Home,

1 Murdoch Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG40 2DL

www.fshc.co.uk/murdochhouse