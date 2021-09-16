Murdoch House Care Home: Celebration of our ‘Summer of Joy’ events 2021

As part of the celebration of our ‘Summer of Joy’ events 2021, we are offering new residents the chance to save up to £1,000 on their fees.

The offer is available to those individuals privately funding their own care, who move in permanently to The Berkshire Care Home before the end of October.

We know how tricky it is this year to plan ahead – so we are providing a second offer with a saving of £500 on privately funded short stays taken before the end of October 2021.

“The staff are so lovely at Murdoch House. Mum has been here for 4 years now and they all go over and above their call to help make her comfortable. I can’t thank them enough. They are all fantastic. A special shout out to one member of staff, in particular, who is an angel in disguise.”

(Daughter of resident, April 2021)

Murdoch House provides residential and respite care. For more information, call our friendly team today on 0118 911 7019

Murdoch House Care Home, 1 Murdoch Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG40 2DL

www.fshc.co.uk/murdochhouse