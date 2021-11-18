Murdoch House Care Home: What type of care home are you looking for?

When looking for a care home for you or your loved one, the choice can seem overwhelming. Here are some factors to consider that may help with your decision.

Care types

The type of care you’re looking for will start to narrow down your choices. For advice on the kind of care you’re looking for, speak to a local GP or social services department.

Location

Should the home be near where you live now or further away? Staying close to your current home means that you’ll be able to keep in touch with friends and neighbours. Moving away, perhaps to be closer to grown-up children, might allow them to visit more often.

Likes and dislikes

This is where the individual homes will start to stand out. Keen gardeners might want to consider homes with large grounds where they can carry on their hobby – or you may prefer a home with a buzzing social and activities calendar.

Pay them a visit

Make sure you look around the care homes on your shortlist to meet the team and get a feel for the atmosphere in the home.

