Murdoch House: Enjoy a great dining experience.

Eating well means living well, so an important aspect of caring for our residents at Murdoch House

in Wokingham is providing good nutrition, varied and high-quality menus, and a great dining experience.

To keep things fresh, our menus offer seasonally balanced dishes that are meticulously designed with

input from residents, our in-house Chef and Hotel Services team to promote good health at this stage of life.

As part of this process, we conduct a resident engagement session to gather all essential information on an individuals’ food preferences, both personal and cultural/religious, to create their very own Food Passport.

To offer more flexibility and a bit of fun, every Saturday night, we host a ‘World Cuisine Event’ where

residents can enjoy a ‘takeaway’ style meal of their choice. As a takeaway is often a weekend treat for so many, we wanted to ensure our residents are still able to enjoy this event and delicious meals including Thai Chicken Curry, Paella, Beef Bourguignon and Breaded Scampi.

The social dimension of mealtimes is as important as the nutritional, so we ensure they are enjoyed each and every time.