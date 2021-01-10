Museum of Computing offers virtual learning sessions to students

STUDENTS across the borough can learn from The National Museum of Computing thanks to a new scheme.

The charity is offering 400 students from deprived areas in the UK two live, hands-on interactive sessions – provided online through a virtual classroom.

There are two themes to choose from. Second World War codebreaking or modern electric computing – or students can choose to do both.

Places are available in Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading thanks to sponsorship from RAF Youth and STEM team and Flint International.

Squadron leader Emma Clamp from The RAF Youth & STEM team, said the pandemic has affected face to face STEM activities.

“We are delighted to offer this exciting new remote learning programme developed by TNMOC. This will allow us to continue our aim to provide free STEM educational opportunities to the most disadvantaged students.”

Keith Barker, founder of Flint, said they are trying to give back to the industry and spark excitement in young people.

He added: “I was lucky enough to serve a technology apprenticeship, and we have a small apprenticeship programme running in Flint. In our small way, we want to help grow the competence in our technology sector for the betterment of all.”

Teachers who think their students would benefit from the free remote learning packages can email the museum at: education@tnmoc.org.

www.tnmoc.org