SPECIALLY treated mushrooms could be the key to adding more Vitamin D to your breakfast.

Celebrity nutritionist, Rob Hobson, says a humble breakfast of mushrooms on toast could deliver 100% of recommended Omega 3 and vitamin D.

“British and Irish farmers and growers are enriching mushrooms with vitamin D, with just eight providing 100% of your daily recommended intake,” he says. “The latest NHS advice urges the public to consider increasing their vitamin D intake from five micrograms to 10 micrograms.”

Rob says residents that can’t find vitamin D enriched mushrooms can leave normal ones in the windowsill when the sun is out.

He recommends taking the fungi out of their wrapping and leaving them outside for half an hour before eating.

“Any variety will work, and it doesn’t matter which way up they are,” he adds. “It is best to do it between the hours of 10am and 3pm for up to 60 minutes.”

Mushrooms are the only vegetarian food that can make vitamin D as they contain a specific compound called ergosterol.

It is converted into vitamin D when exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, similarly to how human skin synthesises the vitamin with sun exposure.

And adding two slices of soya and linseed bread provides 30% of the recommended calcium and 100% of the recommended Omega-3.

Other breakfast cupboard winners include Cheerios, Marmite, Kefir and malt loaf.