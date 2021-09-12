Musicians brighten up Twyford’s shopping experience

A NEW music project launched in Twyford at the weekend

Local band Box Set, led by musician Tony Lyons, performed in Wellington Square on Saturday, September 4, as part of a new initiative to boost the area’s economy.

The concert was the first of four arranged by a joint covid recovery group, which includes representatives from Woodley, Wokingham and Twyford.

Cllr Stephen Conway, who helped organise the live performances, said the first show was a big success.

“The weather was kind to us, lots of people came down and there were lots of smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

“I hope it will help local shops and businesses by stimulating local economic activity.

“People were tapping their feet and clapping, and I’m sure it’s been a help to local musicians, too, by giving them more exposure — it’s a win-win.”

Tony Lyons Picture: Steve Smyth

He said the money was available through the Welcome Back Fund, which comprises Government contributions and money from the European Union to support local businesses.

There will be three more live performances taking place at fortnightly intervals, all running on Saturdays from 11am at Wellington Square, Twyford.

Cllr Conway expects the concerts to end in early October.

“All of the performers will be local musicians, and I encourage anyone who missed out this Saturday to come down and listen,” he added.