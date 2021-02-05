Mysk Catering offers a taste of Middle Eastern cuisine, freshly made in Wokingham

Mysk

Open Thurs to Sat 5.30pm – 9pm

07721 081100

https://www.facebook.com/Mysk-Catering-111905827016382

myskcatering@gmail.com

Lockdown means that opportunities to see the world are few and far between. But what if the world could come to you?

Here’s a chance to enjoy cuisine that is more unusual over here, but no less delicious.

Mysk Catering is a labour of love that was born out of November’s lockdown, and its menu is inspired by Lebanon, but made in Barkham.

Head chef Maya moved to Wokingham eight years ago, but has been cooking for her family for two decades, perfecting a wide range of Lebanese dishes helped from learning the recipes passed down from her equally talented mother.

Now she has switched from entertaining for friends and family helping special occasions and dinner parties to catering for Wokingham’s foodies.

The menu, is available for collection on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings only, slots are limited and the food is made specially.

There are classic and modern dishes to choose from and Maya’s Facebook page contains tantalising photos and menus.

We tried a selection on a busy Saturday night.

Many will want to start with Maya’s Hommos (£4.50), a staple of any Middle Eastern cook.

A combination of chickpeas with tahini, garlic and fresh lemon Juice, we enjoyed it with two Lebanese pitta breads (£1.50). The freshness, texture and flavours were a delight.

I was dubious about trying the lamb kofta wrap (£7), as it’s not my first choice meat.

This was a Grilled Lamb Kofta skewer made with onion and special spices, wrapped with tahini sauce, onions and gherkins – and totally delicious.

My children were delighted with their choice: the Sheesh Tawouk Wrap (£7.50). This is grilled chicken cubes, marinated with special spices, wrapped with garlic sauce and gherkins.

The garlic wasn’t too overpowering, the spices made it ever so flavoursome.

Another staple Middle Eastern dish is falafel. Maya’s – at £12.50 for a dozen – are very different to the ones you would buy in a supermarket.

In a dome shape, with a crisps outer shell, the friend croquettes of chickpeas, garlic and onion, with a special blend of spices, served with Tahini sauce and vegetables. We enjoyed them with a garlic sauce (£3.50), and Baba Gannouj (£4.50), roasted Aubergine with tahini, garlic and vegetables.

Another top hit with my family was Batata Harra (£6.50), a spiced potato which is a classic Lebanese side dish. It can also be served as one of the mezze dish, and is vegan.

It is cubes of roasted potato tossed with garlic, spices and coriander and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds.

Accompanying these treats we enjoyed Lebanese Vermicelli rice (£3.50) a rice pilaf made with long grain rice, white rice, and sprinkled with herbs and pomegranate seeds.

And there’s dessert options too: Mysk’s mouthwatering baklavas were quickly demolished, my family enjoying the filo pastry, layered with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey.

Mysk Catering’s venture has proven very popular so far, and no wonder. It is varied, flavoursome, fresh and beautifully presented cuisine.

The company’s full menu is on its Facebook page, bit.ly/MyskWokingham

CLAIRE WORSFOLD