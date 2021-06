A FAMILY of mice has left people puzzled in Twyford.



Villagers recently discovered the six furry friends which have been sculpted with mortar into a wall at the end of Springfield Park.





Now, they have been working hard to spot them all, but resident Nikki Terry said it’s been a bit of a challenge.



“They are really lovely, and hopefully [they] become a focus point for families when walking around Twyford,” she said.