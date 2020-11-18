Mystery over film company in Dinton

A film company descended on Dinton Pastures country park with more activity in a nearby lane in the evening dusk.

Around eight large lorries were parked on Dinton’s overflow car park recently where staff said the BBC was making a film.

There was speculation locally that the BBC were making a new comedy called Princess.

Film, television and stage star Nigel Havers, whose 69th birthday was the next day, was said to be appearing in it.

Near Dinton, in Lines Road, Hurst, a house was lit up with flood lights. In a nearby field there were lorries and a large marquee which disappeared later.

Dinton Pastures, lying on the Winnersh/Hurst border, is owned by Wokingham Borough Council.

They referred inquiries to Berkshire Film Office whose website says it “acts as a film office hub” for councils including Wokingham Borough. The office helps companies look for filming locations.

A Berkshire Film Office representative said on Monday: “I am currently unable to say anything about the filming unless I have permission from the production.”