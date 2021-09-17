Wokingham.Today

Mystery solved – here’s where Batman goes for his supplies

by Phil Creighton0
Batmobile
The Batmobile parked in Waitrose Picture: Ian Hydon

It’s dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner Batman!

Shoppers in a Wokingham foodstore were joined by the Caped Crusader today – at least that’s what it looked like.

The Batmobile was parked up in the Rectory Road branch of Waitrose so the superhero could stock up on supplies ahead of the weekend.

Reader Ian Hydon snapped the famous car, first seen in the 1960s TV series starring Adam West as Batman, but there was no sign of either Bruce Wayne or his alter ego.

And no one knows where the Batcave is … has it been built off the new relief roads?

Was he fighting crime? Could he be picking up some worms for Robin? Or was our masked hero looking for some reduced bargains?

To find out, tune in next week, same Bat time, same Bat channel.

close
