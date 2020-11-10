Myths and legends

HERE’S SOMETHING to look forward to: next spring a brand-new section will open at Legoland offering rides created by children.

The new Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures marks the Windsor-based resort’s biggest expansion since it opened 25 years ago.

It will include new attractions and experiences, including a never-before-seen UK ride.

Working in partnership with Kids Industries, the Legoland Windsor team spent a year discussing and testing ideas and concepts with children aged seven to 11 and their parents, who influenced everything from the final ride experiences, names and characters.

Legoland says that the area is set in a parallel universe and will see children’s imaginations and creativity run wild as mythical Lego creatures come to life in front of their very eyes.

Last week, a teaser video was released, showing huge mysterious footprints shaking the resort, while a winged shadow flies overhead.

It ends with an ice storm taking over the entrance to the park.

What does it mean? We’ll have to wait and see.

Thomas Jellum, divisional director at the Legoland Windsor Resort, said: “What better way to celebrate our 25th birthday than by unveiling a completely unique experience like nothing else we have launched at the resort since we opened?

“At the heart of Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures will be epic rides, including a UK first, and breath-taking mythical creatures designed to capture children’s imaginations and inspire them to build and play.

“Our new land has been two years in the making and co-created with families to make sure it delivers what children and their parents want from a theme park in 2021. We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.legoland.co.uk/mythica