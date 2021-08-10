Wokingham.Today

Naming dogs: What’s wrong with K9?

CALLING your puppy back in the park may bring a few more paws to your feet.

If your four-legged friend is called Poppy, this may ring true.

It is the UK’s most popular dog name.

Research from letterbox dog-food delivery company Butternut Box, has pinpointed the top
five names for man’s best friend.

After Poppy, the nation’s favourites include Bella, Teddy, Lola and Alfie.

So new owners may want to re-think their name choices, if looking for something unique.

nor more information, visit: www.butternutbox.com

