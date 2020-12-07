Nation-wide trauma advice from local law firm

A LOCAL law firm has set its sights on a new national project.

Boyes Turner, based in neighbouring Reading, has launched a UK-wide service to help those affected by trauma.

The firm is a founding member of the Major Trauma Group, which ensures people have access to legal support, health and social care in their rehabilitation journeys.

And the group also raises awareness of issues facing trauma patients and centres across the country.

“Covid-19 has introduced unwelcome issues for people affected by major trauma and their families,” said Trevor Sterling, chair of the Major Trauma Group.

“From the closure of rehabilitation services to the upset of not being able to see family while in hospital, the care and rehabilitation for these individuals has been impacted.”

The team supports individuals who have suffered all kinds of trauma, such as car accidents, falls, and violence.

To find out more, visit: www.majortraumagroup.co.uk