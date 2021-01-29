National Cup postponed but Rams hope to return to post-lockdown action

THE NCA has sadly confirmed the proposed National Cup has been cancelled for the 2020/21 season – but there is still some hope of post-lockdown rugby.

While the situation is very much dependent on the ongoing pandemic, the NCA have confirmed local friendlies or mini-tournaments could be played during April and May if restrictions are lifted.

Rams RFC have confirmed they will look into all available options once the current lockdown is removed or eased in some way.

They were due to take part in a fascinating pool also featuring Chinnor, Rosslyn Park, Henley Hawks, Esher and Barnes, but following a series of meetings this week involving all 48 clubs in the NCA, there was unanimous agreement there would be insufficient time to stage an authentic competition, given the continued uncertainty over if and when, training and playing will be allowed.

NCA chairman John Inverdale admitted there was a certain inevitability about the decision, stating: ‘With every re-tiering and subsequent tightening of restrictions, it was getting harder to envisage the NCA cup getting off the ground.

“It’s with a heavy heart we’ve made the call because there was a huge amount of enthusiasm for the idea, but ultimately we’ve had to concede defeat.”Speaking about the possibility of action come the spring, he continued: “It’s up to all our members to decide individually what they want to do.

“Some will shut up shop and prepare and hope for a September start next season, while others would like to play matches to satisfy the demands of their players, who are desperate to get back on the pitch, and their supporters who have been starved of going to their local club.”

He concluded: “The NCA would like to thank all our clubs for their support and cooperation throughout this difficult time.”