National recognition for Optalis

A LOCAL social care provider has been recognised for its work on a national level.

Optalis, which is based in Wokingham, has been featured in the National Care Forum’s ‘Caring in Covid’ project twice.

The project aims to highlight how social care providers responded and adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Optalis, which works across Berkshire, is recognised multiple times for its work over the last year.

“It is fantastic that Optalis has been included in the Caring for Covid project,” said David Birch, company CEO.

“We have been working very hard during the pandemic to support our staff and our community in the very best way we can.”

The first feature shares insights from those supported by Optalis where they talk about the impact of lockdown.

And the second feature highlights how Optalis provided resources for staff whilst keeping customers safe during the pandemic.

Vic Rayner, executive director of the National Care Forum, wanted to project to allow people to “peek behind the closed doors” and experience what life was like for care staff on the front line.

“This is more than just a nod to social history,” she said. “It demonstrates how people’s lives are enriched by those working in the care sector.”