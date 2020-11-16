National Trust open for bookings

THE National Trust says it is able to stay open to allow residents to access its parks, gardens, countryside and other outdoor sites during the new lockdown.

However, houses, shops and holiday accommodation in England are closed until December 2.

A pre-booking scheme will be in place to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Sites in the region include Stowe, Hughenden, Cliveden, Basildon Park, Greys Court and The Vyne, and countryside car parks will also stay open.

The charity’s director general Hilary McGrady said: “We follow Government advice and guidance at all times, in each of the nations we serve.

“We know how important access to green space, nature and fresh air are to people, and we’ll do everything we can to provide them during the next phase. Our priorities will remain the safety and well-being of visitors, staff and volunteers.”

The Trust said, where possible, visitors would still be able to get takeaway food and drink and that outdoor play areas would remain open in line with Government guidance.

The Trust’s online shop will continue to offer customers gifts, garden and homewares, books and clothing.

“We know this month is going to be tough for everyone and we want to give members and visitors as much pleasure, rest and enjoyment as we can,” Hilary adds.

The Trust was forced to make spending cuts and redundancies last month after the crippling financial effect of the coronavirus and has said it is likely to use the Government’s furlough scheme again to avoid further redundancies.

For further information and to pre-book tickets visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk