Nationwide opens revamped Woodley branch

NATIONWIDE reopened its Woodley branch last week, after a modern makeover.

The building society redesigned the space in the Crockhamwell Road branch, adding free wifi and access to online banking via tablets.

It also has a new area for the local community with news about volunteering opportunities, a noticeboard for public messages and colouring-in area to keep children entertained.

Jessica Bleasby, branch manager at Nationwide Woodley, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to a new and improved branch.

“It’s great to have something to look forward to, and I know that the team here will be excited to welcome members into our redesigned space safely.”

In 2019 the Society pledged not to leave any town or city without a branch until 2021, although it will close its Caversham branch this year.

The Society recently renewed that commitment until January 2023.

Since 2017, Nationwide said it has invested more than £225 million in refurbishing the network.