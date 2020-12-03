Nearly half of companies aren’t ready for Brexit, says Aldemore

NEARLY HALF of UK small-to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are not prepared for Brexit.

This is according to Aldemore, which has revealed that businesses have been so preoccupied with the Covid-19 pandemic that they are not able to plan ahead.

Opinium Research surveyed more than 1,000 senior decision makers in SMEs across the country. It found that nearlyhalf (47%) of businesses which import goods and services from the EU are yet to make any preparations for Brexit.

Two in five (41%) SMEs also say they are not planning for the UK’s departure from theEU until next year, after the transition period ends.

“2020 has been an extremely difficult year for SMEs, as many have been profoundly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tim Boag, group managing director at Aldemore.

“With the Brexit transition period coming to an end on December 31, businesses who trade with the EU now face a new set of challenges, particularly if there is no deal.

“While the delay is understandable given the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the potential wide-ranging effects of Brexit mean it’s crucial that SMEs begin to take steps to prepare.”

