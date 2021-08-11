Neighbourhood crime top focus for national plan

NEIGHBOURHOOD crime is one of the top priorities in the prime minister’s Beating Crime Plan.

Unveiled last week, the also focuses on anti-social behaviour and making communities safer.

Thames Valley’s PCC, Matthew Barber said he knows the huge impact crime can have on people’s lives.

“I welcome the support of the Government in seeking to tackle the issues that matter most to the public,” he said. “Concerns over anti-social behaviour, car crime, burglaries and the responsiveness of the police to local issues really matter to communities here in Thames Valley.”

Mr Barber said police recruitment is going well in the region.

He added: “When the public need the police they want to know they will receive the appropriate response, so continuing to monitor and further improve the response to 999 and 101 calls and online contact is important to ensure public confidence, not just by driving down the time taken to answer calls, but also to improve the quality of service provided to the public.

“I am committed to deliver safer communities across Thames Valley and the measures set out in this plan will help Thames Valley Police and our partners to tackle neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and drug crime.”