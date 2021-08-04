Wokingham.Today

Neighbourhood Watch says no to scammers

by Jess Warren0
scammers
Scammers warning Picture: Sammy-Williams from Pixabay

A CAMPAIGN to tackle scams ran throughout July in an attempt to address the issue.

Sling Your Hook, started by Neighbourhood Watch, helped point out scenarios where victims get caught out.

It said common behaviours to look out for are reciprocity, social proof, urgency, connection and commitment.

The campaign encouraged residents to stop and think if something doesn’t feel, seem, look or sound right. 

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “Everyone likes to feel special but watch out, if a stranger is going out of their way for you, something fishy may be going on instead.

“Scammers like to offer one-off deals and favours so don’t be afraid to tell them no.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Deputy leader ousted as Labour and Liberals make gains

Phil Creighton

LOCKDOWN VERSE: We’ll meet again

Staff Writer

Tributes left to teenager who was electrocuted at Wokingham Station

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.