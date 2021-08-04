Neighbourhood Watch says no to scammers

A CAMPAIGN to tackle scams ran throughout July in an attempt to address the issue.

Sling Your Hook, started by Neighbourhood Watch, helped point out scenarios where victims get caught out.

It said common behaviours to look out for are reciprocity, social proof, urgency, connection and commitment.

The campaign encouraged residents to stop and think if something doesn’t feel, seem, look or sound right.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “Everyone likes to feel special but watch out, if a stranger is going out of their way for you, something fishy may be going on instead.

“Scammers like to offer one-off deals and favours so don’t be afraid to tell them no.”