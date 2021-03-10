NEIL COUPE: You can’t beat a bit of sunshine

News around the vaccine and the roadmap have certainly boosted morale over the past few weeks, as we are now daring to look forward to doing things we enjoy later on in the year.

However, nothing boosts the spirits like the year’s first weekend of decent weather.

It was nice to sit in the garden or get out and about and enjoy a walk through our photogenic forests and parks.

Even the incongruous sight of pools of water and mud from the previous week’s forgotten downpour could not dampen the mood. People are much more inclined to stop for a cheerful and positive socially distanced chat when there is evidence of there being sun in the sky.

Added to the ‘feel good’ factor, came one of the periodic surveys extolling the virtues of our hometown. This time it was based on health and well-being, and unlike some of the more spurious reports we occasionally read, it was actually a product of work performed by an official body, namely the Office for National Statistics.

We can sometimes forget how fortunate we are to live somewhere with such a high quality of life and with such incredible amenities and countryside on our doorstep.

Needless to say, a quick glance on certain local social media groups would reveal that this is by no means a universal view.

Good old days

I was particularly struck by some of the contributors who were keen to express a view that Wokingham used to be a good place to live and was once so much more of a green and pleasant land than it is now.

In the old days before they moved away, that is.

In other words, ‘It used to be great, but there’s now too much traffic and I’ve gone somewhere so much better’. Thanks for your interest in our town, and thanks for your helpful contribution to the debate.

The other issue causing concern in the busy online forums is the introduction of new recycling bags, replacing the plastic boxes.

Why does every minor change seem to cause so much resistance? It is a bag to put recycling in, instead of a box, and it is a bag with a weight in it so it is not going to be blown away and pollute the rivers. It is not a catastrophe, it’s not a conspiracy, it’s not going to use 5G to spy on us, it’s quite simply a new bag.

Like so much online debate, there are trenchant views to kick off the discussion, an element of push-back and then somebody wise rounding off the debate by saying words to the effect that it is probably going to be alright, and anyway, we will find out soon enough.

The fact that the Council is continuing to try to innovate and make improvements, even in the time of a pandemic should be applauded.

I am very interested in local football and am excited to see the work starting at Cantley Park which will see a pavilion and another 3G pitch being installed, being the fifth 3G pitch in the borough.

There are well over 500 football teams of various age groups in the borough and being able to accommodate their training needs within easy travelling distance is of immense benefit to the participants.

Sporting activity is so important for people’s physical and mental well-being and will be something for people to look forward to as we come out of lockdown and normality returns.