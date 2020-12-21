NELLIE KNOWS: Down a rabbit hole

Since my last column I’ve gone down a rabbit hole, literally.

Through my family research and newly acquired genealogy “skills” I’ve learnt that there is a painting of Osborne Gordon, my third great uncle or second grand uncle to give him his Ancestry term, in the National Portrait Gallery by none other than Lewis Carroll.

I have read about his links with Ruskin, Gladstone, William Morris and Burnes-Jones and potentially Rudyard Kipling so this is all fascinating stuff.

Well it is to me.

If I ever find out he knew Beatrix Potter or Charles Dickens then my day will be made.

Christmas traditions

All this going back in time also led me to researching Christmas traditions, it’s been fascinating to read up on things we do because they’ve always been done and how far back they go.

Take the wreath for example, as children we had one that was jammed full of garden greenery whereas this year I have two.

A not so real one that I have been adding to as bits fall off and it’s possible that only the shape remains, and one made of dogwood and adorned with foraged beauty from the Brecon Beacons.

Looking back … and forward

Looking back, the short story is in the 16th century Christmas trees were shaped to fit into the room and the excess was used to make wreaths.

I was hoping to find some kind of romantic story with a happy ending unlike Apollo and Daphne, but no. It did however give me an idea for St Dwynwen’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Mothering Sunday and Easter.

So now I’m looking forward.

Brighter days ahead

There is much to look forward to, there really is. Shortest Day on Monday (December 21) leading to brighter days.

Christmas for us this year won’t be a chaotic bedlam of fitting in seeing family.

But it won’t be long before a new year beckons which will hopefully shine brighter and happier than 2020.

Wherever you are, whoever you’re with and whatever you’re doing may you have a happy, restful, peaceful Christmas.

And in the words of Liam Gallagher (cue earworm, his new single is beautiful) I hope it’s all you’re dreaming of.

X Merry Christmas x Nadolig Llawen x God Jul x