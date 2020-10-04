NELLIE KNOWS: What’s in a name?

I remember the first day of The Wokingham Paper as I eagerly devoured the contents including my own first column, gosh it seems ages ago, now here we are with the first paper of Wokingham.Today and I’m still here.

Local papers are great and I am not just saying that because I write for one. I can’t resist picking up a local paper and learning something about an area when I am on my travels, admittedly my travels have been curtailed since March but I have enjoyed a few days away here and there in the UK.

Stuff

At the start of the year I decided I was going to clear stuff and sort the house, then lockdown happened and with the tip and charity shops closed it seemed to me to be a pointless exercise as I would only be moving stuff from one place to another so I rethought that plan and we cracked on with jobs around the house and garden.

In the last week I have done two car boots, been to the tip, got rid of furniture, dropped stuff off at various charity shops and it feels good.

Chilling at a car boot

I didn’t feel so good at the first car boot as I underestimated how chilly a late September morning would be but was thankful for the dog blanket, okay I smelt grim but I felt warm.

For the second car boot I was much more prepared with my hat, gloves, scarf and clean blanket and very grateful to see someone from Hurst who manned my stand while I nipped off for a comfort break, thank you Mr L.

Car boots are great for getting rid of stuff but be prepared for haggling and bargaining. On arrival the serious buyers come to your car checking your stuff out, then the early buyers who I am sure hunt in pairs, followed by the Sunday car booters.

I have now reduced my stuff considerably and, like a saddo, went home to see what else I could take to the next one, for there is apparently only one car boot left this year.

Needless to say as much as I am beginning to enjoy a minimalist phase there are just some things I still want to keep, even if they are in boxes in the loft.

Author talk

As restrictive as lockdown has been it has also given me the opportunity of walking miles, a slower pace of life, less M4 and plenty of books. I tend to have two books on the go, one on Audible and one actual book. The last book I heard was Wicked Game by Matt Johnson which I finished in a 600-mile Welsh trip, wow it is good, in fact I would go so far as to say it was brilliant with a wonderful plot and great narration.

Matt is part of Crime Cymru and together with Alis Hawkins he came to Berkshire for Wales Week / Berkshire this year.

Who knows what events we will be able to put on next year but the planning is well underway, February 20 to March 7, 2021.

Happy birthday EBP

One event I am looking forward to is standing at the door singing Happy 70th birthday to Elizabeth Burton-Phillips, the founder of DrugFam.

Have a look on the website – www.drugfam.co.uk – to see her Power of Seven appeal.

Thought for the day

“In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people you trusted with all of your heart. Get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it.

“You will get loved by someone you never thought you would have. Form new friendships with people that will establish more meaningful and stronger relationships. And overcome things you never thought you would get over.

“We all have chapters that end with people at some point in life. But take pride in knowing that the very best part of your book is still being written.”

The best really is yet to come. It truly is.