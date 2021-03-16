New automotive technology firm coming to Woodley says it will take advantage of growth of electric vehicles

A NEW automotive technology company is coming to Woodley

It is to take advantage of the global growth in electrified vehicles and provides customers with new technologies and systems, which facilitate the transition of engine development from internal combustion to hybrid, full battery electric and fuel-cell vehicles.

Thermal Management Solutions Group is a consolidation of the Dauphinoise Thomson, Magal and Wahler brands under one company, and has been formed by Cartesian Capital Group and the Arlington Industries Thermal Management Solutions’ management team.

Mark Franckel, Thermal Management Solutions CEO, said: “The newly formed group brings together an unparalleled pool of technical experience and delivers exceptional global market position and depth to provide customers and suppliers with numerous advantages in navigating these exciting times in the automotive sector.”

The new group will have more than £150 million in revenues and employ more than 800 people across its six global locations.

Paddy Lange, VP global engineering and sales, said: “Forged with rigour, diligence and industry foresight, with manufacturing locations in Brazil, China, France, Germany, the UK and the US, Thermal Management Solutions is uniquely positioned as a global technology company.

“In a rapidly changing market, we are poised to deliver proven and innovative technology to meet customers’ existing and future needs.

“We have the people, expertise, skillset and global footprint to provide thermal management solutions to enable our automotive customers to transform their engine offerings and meet the demand for lighter, more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly vehicles.”

Along with providing automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and Tier 2s with thermal management solutions, the company says it will continue to grow its product and customer portfolio in the Automotive Independent Aftermarket, Heating and Sanitary sectors.