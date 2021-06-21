Wokingham.Today

New book shows Jessica has wisdom beyond her years

by Jess Warren0
jessica and her neighbour
The cover to Jessica and the Neighbour

REMINISCING ON lockdown in the countryside, a Wokingham football commentator has published his first book, Jessica and the Neighbour.

Phil Blacker, originally from Yorkshire, has written a children’s story inspired by his daughter, Jessica, during many hours spent reading together in lockdown.

As the grandson of a published poet, Phil says he has a passion for the English language — whether talking live into a microphone or writing a children’s book.

Published by Nightingale Books, Jessica and the Neighbour is available from Thursday, June 24.

It follows the story of a noisy, fun-loving toddler and her parents living next door to a miserable, bad tempered neighbour.

Jessica’s party doesn’t go down well with the elderly lady on the other side of the fence, until the birthday girl takes matters into her own hands and an act of generosity changes their relationship and the neighbour’s life for the better.

Phil says it is a story of a little girl’s wisdom beyond her years, proving it’s never too late to change.

He lives in Wokingham with his wife, Claire.

Jessica was recently joined by her younger brother, Alfie.

Jessica and the Neighbour costs £5.99.

To pre-order a copy, visit: pegasuspublishers.com/books/all/jessica-and-the-neighbour

