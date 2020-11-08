New bus routes into Reading town centre

THE GREENWAVE bus network that serves the Mereoak park and ride is to welcome new routes into Reading’s town centre.

Run by Reading Buses, the network serves both commuter and residential routes along the A33 in South Reading.

The company said that the aim is to simplify the corridor to make journeys easier and utilise the new bus priority lanes on the road.

The new routes are the Ruby 10 between Kennet Island and Central Reading; the Greenwave 50 between Green Park and Central Reading; and the park & ride 600 direct between Mereoak and central Reading including journeys via Reading International Business Park and Tesco Depot at key times.

All three routes will utilise carbon neutral bio-methane fueled buses.

Robert Williams, chief executive officer at Reading Buses, said: “We want to use this opportunity to support the rebirth of travel post-Covid in the most attractive and sustainable way possible – by bus.

“The change will now be more gradual, but no less exciting with the greenwave service being more like a tram than a bus.”

All three routes will benefit from the bus priority measures along the A33 and will be introduced from Monday.

The fares on these services will become part of the simply Reading family with any current period or carnet-type products being honoured for six months after the new routes begin.