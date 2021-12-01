Wokingham.Today

New Cantley Park play area to open this month

by Jess Warren0
play area
The new play area at Cantley Park is coming together Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

THE BOROUGH’S newest play area is set to open this month.

The play equipment at Cantley Park in Wokingham is almost ready.

It includes Yalp interactive equipment which is designed to make playing outside as interactive as gaming – but without the screen time.

The play area has been designed to appeal to a wide age range – including teenagers as well as younger children. It will have wheelchair accessible equipment as well.

The council’s executive member for environment, Cllr Parry Batth said: “Cantley Park is already such a great place for people to visit, with the new café and 3G pitches, restaurant and theatre, so we are excited to add another amazing feature to the park.”

“The focus on ensuring young people get outside and be active was important to us – as well as the inclusive nature of the innovative equipment. Jupiter Play, the design and build firm we are working with, is a great option as they offer inclusive designs for all children and young people, as well as equipment that appeals to those that play indoor games.”

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, said the play area is one of the benefits of housebuilding in the borough.

It has been funded by developers’ contributions from new housing.

Cllr Smith said: “By allocating land for major developments, we can make developers pay for a rich variety of infrastructure and this allows us to establish strong, cohesive communities with high-quality services to meet everyone’s needs.”

The borough’s local plan, which is now being updated, aims to secure £1 billion in community facilities by 2026 including £170 million on 110 hectares of new public open space, play areas and parks.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

