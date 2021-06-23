New cat shelter opens at Diana Brimblecombe

RESCUE cats that need rehoming now have a new place to wait, thanks to Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre (DBARC).

Earlier this month, the Hurst-based charity opened its new cattery, Whiskers Way, to give its cats some home comforts.

The new unit, which has been in the works for several years, is larger than the old cattery and features spacious, heated sleeping areas and more ventilation for the animals.

Janet North, rescue centre manager at DBARC, said: “They seem to love their new home – some have been here several weeks due to lockdown, and all seem happy.

“We have installed electric points in each pen so we can put in pet calming diffusers which I think really does help them.

“This will also allow us to have heat lamps when needed for sick or young animals needing a little more heat.”

DBARC is currently fundraising to help support the new cattery, which cost roughly £85,000 to build.

“The cattery project was agreed a few years ago,” Ms North added. “Of course we could never have imagined such a difficult year financially for us, and having to pay for it was not great timing.

“But it was an expense which we needed to spend to keep our cats safe and happy.”

To find out more about Whiskers Way, visit: www.dbarc.org.uk

Those interested in making a donation should log on to: www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?campaignId=17636&charityId=1006087