New chair for Diocese of Oxford’s financial board

by Phil Creighton0
hector hants
Sir Hector Hants Picture: Stephen Buckley/Diocese of Oxford

THE ANGLICAN church has appointed a new chair of its financial board.

Sir Hector Hants is taking over from the Revd Canon John Tattersall at the Diocese of Oxford, which includes churches in Wokingham borough.

The role aims to provide good governance for the investments made by the diocese, and safeguard its financial interests.

Sir Hector has more than 30 years experience in the financial sector and a wealth of experience in non-executive roles in the charitable sector since he retired in 2013. This has included chairing the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Task Group on Responsible Credit and Savings.

Sir Hector said: “I am looking forward to getting out into the parishes across the diocese to meet with and listen to people and to understand what the challenges are in their contexts.

“Having been a resident in the diocese for over 35 years, I am delighted to be joining the Board in this role to help the diocese to continue to flourish and grow as a Christian community which enhances the life of all those within it.”

