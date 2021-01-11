New chair for Wokingham Lib Dems

WOKINGHAM’S Liberal Democrats have elected a new chair.

At its recent AGM, it was agreed that David Cornish would take on the role.

His predecessor, Stephen Newton, is stepping down after five years – three as borough chair and two as constituency- based chair – and has been appointed as the group’s honorary president.

During the meeting, the party’s parliamentary spokesperson, Dr Phillip Lee, made a presentation, as did the group leaders from the town and borough councils.

Mr Newtown said: “Our guest speaker was Baroness Dorothy Thornhill MBE who shared from her wealth of experience from when she became elected Mayor of Watford and from leading a winning campaign and retaining power once you attain it.

“My successor is David Cornish, who was elected unopposed and will now chair the Wokingham Liberal Democrat’s party to even greater success.

“The party honoured my five years of service by appointing me Honorary President of the Wokingham Liberal Democrats for the coming year. I will of course be remaining active.”

He added that he was looking forward to May’s local elections: “I hope we might see an even more momentous occasion than we witnessed in 2019.”