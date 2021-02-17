New citizens welcomed to Wokingham by mayor in virtual ceremony

MORE THAN 75 people have become new citizens of the UK and Wokingham borough since the council moved its citizenship ceremonies online.

The council has conducted 68 virtual ceremonies since November 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Malcolm Richards, borough mayor, said: “Gaining your citizenship is a monumental occasion and I am delighted that we have been able to make that happen for so many people thanks to our online ceremonies.

“People from all walks of life have joined our virtual ceremonies. We even welcomed an NHS worker who participated between appointments.”

He said the new citizens will enrich and enhance Wokingham’s community.

All applicants aged 18-years-old or over who are accepted by the Home Office for citizenship must take an oath of allegiance and pledge of loyalty to the ceremony before becoming a British citizen.