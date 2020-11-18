New collection points for First Days

A CHARITY collecting Christmas stockings to give to children on December 25 has opened a new collection point.

As we revealed recently, First Days Children’s Charity, Wokingham Foodbank and Share Wokingham have launched a festive appeal for presents and stocking fillers for both youngsters and their parents.

Emma Cantrell, CEO of First Days, said: “We are so glad to be working together to help as many people as possible to have an enjoyable and happy Christmas.

“We are lucky to live in a generous and giving community, however, there are also many, many people who are really struggling to make ends meet. As well as working together, all three organisations will continue to support people as normal in the run up to Christmas, which is set to be an incredibly busy time.

“We’d love your donations of brand new toys and gifts for children aged 0-17 and gifts for children to choose to give to their parents as well as Christmas food and treats.”

Now Woodford Park Leisure Centre in Woodley, which is currently closed as a gym, has announced that it will open to accept donations.

Christmas stocking bags will also be available for collection for people who would like to fill a complete stocking for a child.

It will be open on Saturday (November 14) from 11am-2pm, Monday between 1pm-4pm, Tuesday 11am-2pm, Thursday, November 19 from 1pm-4pm, and Saturday, November 21, from 11am-2pm.

Other venues include First Days’ Hurst base, which can accept donations Monday-Thursday 10am to 2pm and Friday and Saturdays 10am to noon. In Sandhurst, visit Pistachios in the Park between 9.30am and 3pm daily.

HaHoos in Twyford will be available to donate from 10am to 5pm Wednesdays to Friday, and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

And in Wokingham, Norreys Church will accept stockings on Monday, Wednesdays and Friday between noon and 3pm, and The Blue Orchid Bakery: Peach Street 7.30am-3pm.

First Days says it has received more than 500 requests for stockings so far.

Suggested items are: body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrush, a book, two small toys, crayons and a colouring book or a craft item, and one or two additional items.

For more details, log on to www.firstdays.net