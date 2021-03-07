Wokingham.Today

New coronavirus test centre opens in Sindlesham

Lateral flow test kits
WOKINGHAM borough’s third rapid testing centre is set to open next week.

Sindlesham Court will become home to the new hub, as the council strives to deliver even more tests to local residents.

The lateral flow tests will be free and available to anybody leaving home regularly for work.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and wellbeing, said: “While infection rates are continuing to drop, we know that one in three people who are infected with Covid-19 will not show any symptoms.”

He says it is “imperative” residents out and about in the community are tested regularly.

“With the roadmap out of lockdown offering hope for many, individual case finding will become even more crucial over the coming months,” he added.

“We really do need people who meet the criteria to come in and get tested on a regular basis. That’s twice a week if you’re working full-time, or once a week if you work part-time.”

From Monday, anybody in the same household, childcare bubble or support bubble as somebody working in a school is also eligible for two coronavirus tests per week at one of the council centres.

There are also two hubs at Shute End and the Microsoft Campus.

“No-one wants to be responsible for passing the virus onto their colleagues, customers, friends, families, or other community members” Cllr Margetts added. “But finding asymptomatic cases can help to keep everyone safe.”

Residents are encouraged to visit wherever is most convenient, but should not attend if they display coronavirus symptoms.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk

