New crossing planned for Dinton Pastures entrance

VISITORS TO Dinton Pastures may soon have a safer entrance, after a consultation for a traffic light crossing was launched.

Cllr Wayne Smith, ward councillor for Hurst, said it has taken him many months to reach this point, and is encouraging people to have their say.

The proposed puffin crossing would include dropped kerbs and tactile paving on Davis Street, just before the M4 bridge.

The works suggest a short new path on the opposite side of the road, to make way for a safe crossing point. It would also see the curbs realigned to improve the junction, pedestrian detection, CCTV and advance warning signs as drivers approach.

Cllr Smith said: “It’s really important to have a safe crossing here. Dinton is ever so popular, and the amount of people that have been visiting during the pandemic is unbelievable.

“More than ever, people are walking and cycling there, and when the new activity centre opens, it will attract even more visitors.”

He said it had taken a long time, as the proximity to the bridge had to be assessed first.

Cllr Smith said drivers along Davis Street often exceed 40mph, putting the road in the top five across the village for speeding.

Although speeding is a police matter, Cllr Smith said Hurst Parish Council actively logs speed data and sends it to Thames Valley Police.

This, he said, is sometimes followed-up with police presence and speeding enforcement.

To take part in the consultation, residents can email: TM.Consultations@wokingham.gov.uk by Thursday, January 21.