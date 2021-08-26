Wokingham.Today

New date for Charvil Village Fete announced

by Charlotte King0
Charvil Fete
The Charvil Fete in 2019, the last year it was able to be held. It is hoped to run the event this year in July Picture: Phil Creighton

CHARVIL’S end of lockdown party has been postponed following changes to the lockdown restrictions.

Originally due to take place at the beginning of July, the annual Village Fete will take place next month.

The decision was made following prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that lockdown would not be eased on Monday, June 21.

The Charvil Village Fete is now scheduled for Sunday, September 5 from 2pm until 6pm at East Park Farm Playing Fields.To find out more, visit: www.charvil-fete.co.uk/index.html

