New director of public health starts work today

THERE’S a new director of public health starting today.

Professor Tracy Daszkiewicz has joined the Berkshire West region just as the covid pandemic takes a new phase. The region is a partnership between Reading, West Berkshire and Wokingham boroughs.

She was previously director of public health and public protection at Wiltshire Council, where she led on the local public health response to the nerve agent poisonings in Salisbury during 2018.

She has previously worked in Reading as a public health strategist on sexual health.

“I am thrilled to be joining a well-established and effective public health team at Berkshire West which has worked tremendously hard over the past 20 months on the local response to the pandemic.” Professor Daszkiewicz said. “I am looking forward to joining the local authorities and partner organisations, to further strengthen the public health offer to achieve the best possible health improvement and protection for our communities. “

And the appointment has been welcomed by Cllr Graham Hoskin, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Health.

“Professor Daszkiewicz comes to Reading with a great deal of experience of public health issues under her belt, which I am certain will be invaluable to the Berkshire West region over the challenging weeks and months to come,” he said.

“Reading residents have responded magnificently to the public health pandemic, with the vast majority making sensible decisions to protect both themselves and their loved ones.

“It is important we all continue to follow public health guidance and one of the key Public Health roles will be to continue to reinforce those key messages in the weeks ahead.”