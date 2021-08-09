New domestic abuse support service still has to set up Wokingham refuge

SURVIVORS of domestic abuse could be struggling to access refuge support in Wokingham borough, more than a month after Cranstoun took over the council’s support service.

This is according to Andrea West, CEO of Berkshire Women’s Aid (BWA), who said there is still no sign of a refuge from Cranstoun on Routes to Support, a national refuge database.

Cranstoun, which specialises in perpetrator intervention, took over Wokingham Borough Council’s contract for domestic abuse on Thursday, July 1.

In May, it was announced the charity had won the £1.5 million tender from BWA, which had been working with the council for 18 months prior.

‘This is unjustifiable’

A spokesperson for the borough council said Cranstoun is working towards establishing refuge support in the area, suitable for men and the LGBTQ+ community.

But Ms West said the charity assumed it would take BWA’s women-only centre.

Now, she is concerned survivors of domestic abuse are not able to get the help they desperately need.

“It was very clear in the tender who managed our [refuge] building and who it belonged to,” Ms West explained. “It’s a building that we lease so after we lost the tender, there was no obligation for us to hand [it over].”

The CEO is worried that more than a month into the new contract, the only refuge in Wokingham borough is one provided by her charity at no cost to the local authority.

“An integral part of the tender was to deliver refuge services,” Ms West continued. “How can Wokingham Borough Council justify Cranstoun not offering this? It’s hugely disappointing for us to be told that service isn’t being provided.”

According to Wokingham Borough Council, residents can still access three refuge spaces locally, thanks to BWA’s facility.

“The refuge centre remains unchanged and is available for victims who need access to safe, emergency accommodation,” a spokesperson said.

They said Cranstoun is also working on a range of “more enhanced” refuge spaces.

“By identifying and adding new refuge provisions, this will increase the availability of local help, thus reducing the barrier for men and other victims (LGBTQ+) seeking help for domestic abuse,” they added. “It also means that there will be more than double the amount of local refuge provision for domestic abuse victims, providing them with additional support.

“The council will actively continue to improve support for domestic abuse victims and proactively look for opportunities to increase safe, refuge spaces.”

Is the council fulfilling its duty?

The charity CEO questioned whether the lack of refuge service means Wokingham Borough Council is fulfilling its duty as a local authority.

Under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, local councils in England must assess the need for support in their area, including the demand for “safe” accommodation.

They must also “commission support to victims of domestic abuse and their children” who are living in refuge centres.

Wokingham Borough Council is currently consulting with residents and organisations following the new Act.

A spokesperson said: “We have expanded our consultation to enable us to refresh our Domestic Abuse strategy and set our action plan for the next year.

“In line with Government guidelines, funding decisions linked to the new duty will be made following consultation.”

Its domestic abuse strategy will be published by the end of October.

According to BWA, Cranstoun was notified in early May that it had been awarded the new domestic abuse contract.

As part of the tender process, it had to demonstrate how it would get services up and running for the start of July.

‘We’re picking up the pieces’

Now, Ms West is urging Cranstoun to clarify what steps will be taken next.

Her charity is continuing to provide safe accommodation for women after she said demand increased three-fold during lockdown — but BWA’s refuge is currently full.

“If Cranstoun didn’t check with Wokingham Borough Council [about the refuge], that was an error made in the tendering process,” she said.

“But moving on, what are they going to do about it now? It astonishes me that a month in, they’re not providing the services we need and we are picking up the pieces with no support from the borough council.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said those living in Wokingham can access support through its homelessness team.

“[They] will discuss options available and work alongside the individual, be they male or female victims, to access safe accommodation,” they explained.

“The Homelessness team, as well as Cranstoun, can access national databases to identify suitable refuge accommodation.”

Cranstoun was also contacted for comment.