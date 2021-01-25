New elm trees planted in Wokingham’s Elms Field

TREE wardens have planted three disease-resistant elms in the borough, to mark the 30th anniversary of the scheme.

The group, which is part of the Wokingham District Veteran Tree Association (WDVTA), planted two trees in Elms Field and a third in Charvil Country Park.

Two were gifted by The Tree Council, with support from the Network Rail Community Fund, and the third has been gifted by The Wokingham Society.

They are not English elms but a variety called New Horizon, which is 100% resistant to Dutch elm disease, resilient to waterlogging and sits comfortably in a range of soils and temperatures.

Sara Lom, CEO of The Tree Council said 30 commemorative elms were given to communities across the country to represent the duration of the Tree Warden scheme.

“They also symbolise the resilience of trees and the beauty of new beginnings,” she said. “How many more amazing things will Tree Wardens have achieved when these wonderful trees are 30, 50, 100 years old?”

Chairman of Wokingham Society, Peter Must, said the group was delighted to provide a tree for Elms Field, following their sculpture installed last year.

Alison Griffin, WDVTA chairman, said the New Horizon trees would provide “a wonderful opportunity to enhance the park and re-establish the species in the borough”.

She added: “The Wokingham Society’s offer to fund a second tree is very much appreciated.

“We would also like to thank the borough and town councils for their support, especially the town council team that has organised the tree planting.”

She said Charvil members of the society have spent three years surveying trees in the parish, recording 250 veteran trees.

“The award of one of the 30 elm trees offered by The Tree Council rewards their work,” she said.

Town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, thanked Ms Griffin for securing the trees, and the society for donating another.

He added: “Wokingham Town Council took over the management of Elms Park six months ago and has now addressed most of the teething problems so this is the perfect time to enhance the park with trees that recognise its history.

“While it is sad that we are not able to be there on planting day to thank the contributors, we do plan to hold a small thank you ceremony when conditions allow.”

Delivery and planting of the trees was delayed from November due to Covid restrictions. Planting ceremonies planned for January have now been cancelled for the time being.

The trees should grow to a height of 12m and a spread of 4.5m after 25 years.