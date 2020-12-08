Wokingham.Today

New face on the local cyber scene

by Charlotte King
Mark Scott. Picture: SECRC

THERE’S a new face on the local cyber scene.

The South East Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC), which provides businesses with cyber security devices and support, recently welcomed a new Board member.

Mark Scott, CEO of Cantium Business Solutions, has joined the team after spending more than 12 years working in Local Government.

“This is an exciting and forward-facing initiative,” Mr Scott said.

“As CEO of Cantium Business Solutions, I know that our public sector heritage and considerable cyber expertise will allow a significant contribution to be made to this important preventative initiative.

“More now than ever, as the number of people working remotely increases, our work with businesses in raising the profile of information security has never been more important against a backdrop of an ever increasing risk of attack,” he added.

