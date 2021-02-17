New film helps celebrate Reading Abbey’s 900th birthday

A NEW FILM has been produced to celebrate Reading Abbey’s 900th anniversary year.

Devised by Reading UK, the video aims to raise awareness of the Abbey as one of England’s outstanding medieval gems and to encourage visits to Reading later in the year.

Nigel Horton-Baker, executive director at Reading UK, said: “Reading’s tourism and hospitality economy has been decimated by the global pandemic but we are hopeful that once restrictions are lifted later in the year and the situation once again allows people to travel, heightened awareness of Reading Abbey’s remarkable history will encourage people to come, explore and stay in Reading. ”

To watch the film, visit: livingreading.co.uk/visit/heritage-and-history/reading-abbey-900