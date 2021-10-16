New flexi-tickets offers commuters savings say Reading Buses

FLEXIBILITY and the chance to save money – that’s the promise from Reading Buses as it shakes up its tickets.

It is now offering three different kinds of advance offerings, aimed at changing commuting patterns are more people work from home for part of the week.

The company, which runs a range of services across Reading and Wokingham boroughs, will continue to offer a seven-day ticket offering unlimited travel across the network.

A new daysaver5 is five all-day tickets that can be purchased on the app, while easysaver10 offers 10 single tickets. There are also 30-day, 90-day and year-round ticket options

The company says each option says at least 20% within the SimplyReading zone.

Reading Buses marketing and PR executive Tom Broadfoot said: “We have listened to customers to give the growing group of hybrid and remote workers control over how they use their tickets – and get the travel they have paid for.

“Our tickets now mean office workers should never have the feeling of having lost out on what they have paid for. So whether on a bus for work, a night out with friends or to go shopping, we are aiming to give customers a ticket that fits their life.”

Robert Williams, Reading Buses Chief Executive Officer, added: “The new products allow customers total flexibility on their travel. Customers can pick the days they travel.

“They will save money, at least 20%, and often more.

“They will only pay for the days they want – no expiry, no catches.”