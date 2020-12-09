New Foundry College is open for business

THE NEW and improved Foundry College is open for business.

The school in Budges Gardens is now feeling a bit roomier following a £1.7 million project which modified buildings and landscapes.

Foundry College, which launched in 2011, provides education and support to pupilswho have either been permanently excluded or are at risk of exclusion.

It also helps students with medical needs who are unable to attend school regularly.

And now, its 47 full-time students have a new school hall, outdoor workshop, gym, and dedicated classrooms for English, maths, cooking, and science.

“These refreshed and developed facilities have enabled us to broaden our curriculum offer to better meet the needs of all our students and further improve their life chances,” said Jay Blundell, headteacher of Foundry College.

Outdoor play space has also been extended, and there is a new block for workrooms and counselling offices.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, added: “It’s fantastic to see this project completed and additional space created to provide what the students need.

“These improvements will benefit those who attend Foundry College full-time as well as children from other schools who access its services.”

Foundry College also provides outreach support to help pupils in schools across Wokingham who have social, emotional and mental health issues, special educational needs and disabilities, and poor attendance.