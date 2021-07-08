New garden centre, The Berkshire Gardener welcomes Summer

CELEBRATE the summer with a visit to Wokingham borough’s newest garden centre. The Berkshire Gardener, based on Bath Road, is continuing to expand its offerings after opening its doors earlier this year.

The new, family-run business relaunched from Ladds Garden Village in March 2020 — and it has now become a one stop shop for anybody heading on a family day out. Colin Bridgen, chairman of The Granary Group, took over the centre last year to support his granddaughter, Amy Siddall, who is now managing director of the new site. Mrs Siddall said she was inspired to take on the business after taking stock of what was important to her during the pandemic.

“I’m a young mum and it’s my first venture on my own,” she explained. “I started to think about what me and my kids were engaging with during covid, which was garden centres, and I wanted to create something new for people in Berkshire.”

The Berkshire Gardener offers a whole host of high-quality products and services to people in Wokingham and beyond.

From horticultural items and home goods to outdoor dining experiences, the family business does far more than just retail.

“We’ve got a really strong company — it’s resilient,” Mrs Siddall said. “We can cater to people’s needs 365 days of the year.”

Its offerings include The Terrace cafe for anybody looking for a quick bite to eat, an outdoor dining area so people can enjoy the restaurant and the grounds, and even a private dining experience for families celebrating a special occasion.

The Berkshire Gardener is gearing up to open a butchers and a fishmongers in October too, as well as partnering up with Tesla to help residents repair and test drive vehicles on site. “We even have a hair salon which we are looking to launch in September,” Mrs Siddall added. “It’s one of the first, eco-friendly salons that will use environmentally-conscious products.”

When it comes to the environment, she said The Berkshire Gardener puts sustainability at the heart of everything it does.

“Our ethos is putting people, product and planet before profit,” she explained. “It’s the way of the future.”

Alongside its new, eco-friendly salon, Mrs Siddall and her team are taking a number of steps to support the environment on site, including creating hedgehog pathways, installing solar panels and reclaiming rainwater for the plants.

She said the centre is also working towards becoming a certified B Corporation to cement its commitment to the planet. The certification is a gold standard award for socially- and environmentally-conscious businesses across the world.

“Ultimately, we’re not a large chain”, she explained. “We’re designed to be different, we’re designed to excite and engage.

“We offer something that is completely different to anything else that’s out there. That’s the beauty of a smaller business.”

The Hare Hatch centre has also pledged its commitment to the Wokingham borough community by regularly partnering with local and national charities to raise funds for a whole host of projects.

So, why not plan a visit to The Berkshire Gardener today and celebrate the summer in style? To find out more about the garden centre and its offerings, visit: www.berkshiregardener.co.uk