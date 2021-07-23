New golf complex opens its doors in Binfield

A BINFIELD golf complex has hit off to a tee-rific start after launching its new range.

GolfPlex, the new family entertainment venue on Wood Lane, Bracknell, has opened its doors for the first time with its Toptracer Range.

Following its VIP open weekend earlier this month, members of the public were welcomed to the golf-themed centre for the first time on Monday, July 12.

The interactive Toptracer Range uses laser technology to predict where the struck golf ball will finish, then maps this on touch screens located in each of the bays.

Suitable for all ages, it appeals to thoses who just want a bit of fun and games or for the more serious golfers.

The bays are also equipped with Power Tees, where individuals can pour the balls in the tray and they pop-up on a tee from under the mat.

Each bay is heated with hosts serving drinks and freshly prepared stone-baked pizzas.

Jane Smith from Binfield, one of GolfPlex’s first customers, said she had “great fun”.

“None of us are golfers, so we used the free hire clubs available and just got whacking,” she said.

“It was like nothing I’ve experienced before and I’ll certainly be going back with my young kids, and of my lady friends who came with me, I won, so it must be good.”

GolfPlex will be opening phase two of its new concept, adding its Bear Mountain Adventure Golf, next month.

For more details, or to book, log on to golfplex.co.uk