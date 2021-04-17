New greenway in Wokingham would ‘spend taxpayers money frivolously’

A WOKINGHAM resident has accused the borough council of “spending taxpayers’ money frivolously” over plans for a new Greenway.

Dr Kate Benson is calling on the council to reconsider a new path on Jubilee Avenue, which has been proposed as part of the Greenways Project, but Wokingham Borough Council said the route would offer convenience and enjoyment to the local community.

The council launched its Greenways programme in a bid to connect pre-existing footpaths and create new, traffic-free routes across the borough. One is already in use, connecting California Country Park with Arborfield Green.

Following a recommendation from the Planning Committee, the council submitted a Path Creation Order last month to connect Arborfield Cross with north Wokingham via Woosehill, passing through Jubilee Avenue.

Dr Benson, who lives opposite Jubilee Avenue, said the new path would “serve no functional purpose”.

Now, she and fellow neighbours are objecting to the plans, and have accused the council of not taking their concerns into consideration.

“My family and I are very keen cyclists and we enjoy many of the traffic-free routes and Greenways Wokingham borough has to offer,” Dr Benson said.

“The California Greenway is great, but now it feels like the council is finding locations in order to spend the money for the sake of it.”

Last summer, the borough council launched a consultation on the disputed Greenway before amending the route.

Originally planned to run through Joel Park and along London Road, the new Greenway would use the verges of Jubilee Avenue.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said residents’ views were taken into account during this initial first consultation.

“A report was [then] published detailing the results and the council’s decisions going forward in light of the responses,” they explained.

Protest signs put up by a local resident (unknown). Picture Kate Benson

Dr Benson said residents are worried the path could impact wildlife near Jubilee Avenue if it goes ahead.

“There are foxes, deer, woodpeckers, hedgehogs and many more species of plants and wildlife that live in that area,” she said.

“This is unnecessary destruction of their habitat for no added value.”

The council spokesperson said the proposed route would have “minimal impact” on the surrounding environment.

“The design has been developed to minimise impact on the trees or the ecology of the area, and an arboricultural survey, topographic survey and a preliminary ecological survey were commissioned,” they added.

“No particular concerns were raised in these surveys.”

Dr Benson has also accused the council of wasting taxpayers’ money on the proposed path, and said it has a “responsibility” to ensure public money is “well spent”.

“This specific route seems a poor choice of location, and unnecessary destruction for nothing gained,” she said. “It seems like a crazy waste of money.

“[The council should] reconsider and spend the money on a useful path elsewhere that adds value to the people it serves.”

The council spokesperson said the Greenway would provide “a safe, off-road route” for cyclists passing to and from Cantley Park.

“The Greenway has been a long term strategic objective of the council, and contributes to our climate change and sustainable transport objectives,” they explained.

“This part of the scheme aims to create a safer route for active travel in the area, avoiding the need for cyclists and pedestrians to use the busiest part of Jubilee Avenue where it meets Holt Lane.

“The route would add significantly to the convenience or enjoyment of a substantial section of the public.”

Wokingham Borough Council is currently running a statutory consultation on the Path Creation Order and is accepting comments relating to the Greenway until Friday, May 7.