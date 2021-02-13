New group aims to make rail travel more accessible

A NEW organisation is providing travel training to make the train more accessible to residents.

The North Downs Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) is working with vulnerable people to help prepare them to travel by rail again – once it’s safe to do so.

Available for older people, adults with disabilities and people with mental health needs, the sessions are available online.

Training includes planning journeys, purchasing tickets and travelling confidently.

Working closely with more than 20 other local community groups including CLASP, Optalis and councils, the North Downs Line CRP’s efforts are designed to promote healthy and sustainable travel, bring communities together and support social and economic development.

Maddy Mills of the North Downs Line CRP said: “Our work with the community is all about building relationships, and that can be tricky when you can’t meet face-to-face, but thankfully Teams and Zoom have come to the rescue.

“This week, we are beaming into our first cub group meeting, talking with them about how to travel by train with confidence, once it’s safe to do so.”

Andrew Harrowell, community rail manager, South Western Railway said: “The North Downs Line CRP is working hard to help locals feel safe, comfortable and welcome travelling by train again in due course.

“Despite lockdowns, they have hit the ground running since their launch, and we look forward to further working with them and the community.”