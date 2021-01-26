New guide to help Wokingham borough residents manage their debts

HELP is at hand for people in Wokingham borough. R3, the insolvency trade body, has launched a new guide to help residents manage their debts and learn more about personal insolvency.

And it hopes that its new document Dealing With Money Worries – a Guide to Your Options will be the go-to resource for anybody worried about their personal finances.

It lists potential solutions to any debt worries, as well as sources of support and advice.

Garry Lee, chairman for the R3 Southern & Thames Valley region, said: “We’ve developed this document to provide individuals with all the information they might need about the various options they can access.”

He hopes it makes the idea of seeking help or advice on personal debt issues a bit less daunting.

“We hope it will encourage more people in Wokingham to seek help as early as possible,” he added.

To access the guide, visit: www.r3.org.uk