New headteacher for St Joseph’s College

A SCHOOL has announced the appointment of a new headteacher.

Laura Stotesbury will take the reins of St Joseph’s College in Reading from September next year.

She is currently a deputy head at Prior Park College in Bath, and taught economics and businesses.

The Upper Redlands Road school’s chair of governors, David Hallé, is pleased with the appointment.

“We were delighted to have such a strong field of candidates for the role of Head at St Joseph’s,” he said.

“In Laura we have found someone with a deep faith, a clear vision and an infectious enthusiasm; someone with a real sense of vocation, not only to teaching but to everything she commits to in life.

“Most importantly, we can be confident that Laura will build on St Joseph’s past and create an exciting and success-filled future for this very special school.”

Ms Stotesbury said that she was drawn to apply to St Joseph’s because of its strong Catholic and Christian ethos.

“The size of the College is most appealing as it enables every member of the community to be known, and to thrive,” she added.

“I have been impressed by the College’s remote music concerts, drama showcases and art exhibitions – St Joseph’s students are truly talented.”

Ms Stotesbury will be succeeding Andrew Colpus, who has been headteacher of the school for the past eight years.

“I would like to pay tribute to him and all that he has achieved in transforming St Joseph’s into a thriving, co-educational school,” Mr Hallé said.

“Academic results improve year-on-year, and the College was rated as one of the top 60 schools (state and independent) in the country for the value-added progress between GCSE and A-levels in both 2018 and 2019.

“During Andrew’s stewardship, St Joseph’s was named TES Independent School of the Year in November 2015 and Andrew was recognised as one of the top 25 influencers and innovators in education by iExcellence in April 2019.

“He has made a huge contribution to the success of the College and on behalf of our whole community, I wish him all the very best in his retirement.”

And Mr Colpus said it had been a real privilege to have led St Joseph’s as it went from being an all-female school to co-educational, seeing numbers rise from 350 to 600.

“I look forward to working closely with Laura during the coming months to ensure a smooth handover,” he added.

“St Joseph’s pupils, staff, alumni and friends are very dear to my heart and I look forward to watching the College continue to go from strength to strength under Laura’s leadership.”