New home secured for Reading-based music charity

A MUSIC charity secured its official new home in Reading last week.

Readipop, which provides access to music for vulnerable young people, has purchased its new premises at 15 Trafford Road, off Cardiff Road in Reading.

After more than 20 years of music-based work in the community, this will be the first time the charity has owned its premises in the hopes to grow as an organisation.

The announcement came in the same week Readipop restarted face-to-face work, including private mentoring sessions for young people.

Gavin Lombos, creative director at Readipop, said: “This is welcome news at a critical juncture in the history of our charity, and helps to ensure we can continue to grow our important work with people in Reading and its surrounding area.

“We owe a massive thanks to those who helped directly fund the new studio’s purchase, as well as all our supporters, participants and Readipop Friends.”

The charity was supported by Big Issue, Chris Bevington Foundation, The Earley Charity and Garfield Weston who all helped make the purchase successful.

Amy Hodder, executive director at Readipop, said owning the studios for the first time is “massive news” for the charity.

She added: “Too few arts organisations in Reading have the privilege and security of owning their property, and being in this position will give us greater capacity going into the future; helping us to change even more lives through music.

“We are back doing in-person work in a fresh new studio and cannot wait for COVID-19 restrictions to lift further so we can welcome back all our community bands, young people and even some new faces.”